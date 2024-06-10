12-year-old rescued from collapsed sand dune

Child buried in a sand dune FILE PHOTO: A child in Michigan was digging in a sand dune when it collapsed over him, burying him. (Matt Gibson/veneratio - stock.adobe.com)

MEARS, Mich. — A 12-year-old boy from Michigan was taken to a hospital Sunday after he became trapped in a collapsed sand dune.

The boy had been playing with his 8-year-old brother in Mears, Michigan. The hole they were digging in the dune was about five feet deep when it collapsed, covering him, WZZM reported.

They had been in the steep areas of the dune, WXMI reported.

The boy’s younger brother called for their parents who, along with other bystanders, started to dig him out. However, he was still fully buried in the sand by the time first responders arrived.

Firefighters, Department of Natural Resources officers, EMTs, family members and bystanders helped to free him.

Officials said he was unresponsive and not breathing when they got him out from under the sand, but he had a faint heartbeat.

The Oceana County Sheriff’s Office said the boy was under the sand for about 14 minutes.

He was flown to an area hospital to be treated.

The boy was awake and talking, WXMI reported on Monday.

© 2024 Cox Media Group