Taylor Swift and boyfriend Travis Kelce will face off against each other for Webby Awards

Social — There aren't many awards that both Taylor Swift and her football star boyfriend Travis Kelce could be nominated for, but the Webby Awards is one of 'em. In fact, they're nominated against each other in the same category.

They've each been nominated in the category of Best Creator or Influencer Collaboration, Features Taylor for her team-up with Vote.org for National Voter Registration Day, and Travis for his Cheesecake Factory-inspired outfit.

And Travis has more nominations than Taylor. He's also nominated in a second category: Sports, Shows (Podcasts) for New Heights with Jason and Travis Kelce.

Other nominees include The Kelly Clarkson Show for Best Overall Social Presence - Media/Entertainment, Features (Social). And in the category of Music Video, Olivia Rodrigo for "vampire," Doja Cat for "Paint the Town Read," Lil Nas X for "J Christ," Victoria Monet for "On My Mama" and Megan Thee Stallion for "Cobra."

The winners of the 28th annual Webby Awards will be announced April 23, and the awards ceremony, hosted by Amber Ruffin, will take place May 13 in New York City. The winners' acceptance speeches, which are limited to five words each, will be viewable at @TheWebbyAwards on Instagram and TikTok.

