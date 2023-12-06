Sia will take part in a reality show that uses music to help heal people's emotional problems

Sia is heading to reality TV, Deadline reports.

The star will executive produce and lend her music expertise to The Journey, billed as "the first make-over show that uses music instead of make-up." Deadline quotes the "Unstoppable" singer as saying, "By pure coincidence, a friend showed me the teaser of the show, and it immediately grabbed me."

Each episode will feature two non-famous guests and one celebrity coach. The coach and the guests will bond over a mental health topic they share and then go through a four day "transformative experience" at The Journey Ranch, with help from a pop-folk duo called the Brothers Koren.

As they confront their fears, they'll write an original song with the duo based on their life stories, and then, in what the show hopes will be a breakthrough moment, perform the song in front of family and friends.

Deadline reports that the Brothes Koren were able to cope with their own mental health issues through music and turned their experience into a process called "The Journey." In a statement, they say of Sia, "She embodies everything that this show is about. She is vocal, honest, and vulnerable about her own life and challenges. On top of that, she is the number one singer-songwriter on the planet.”

Earlier this year, Sia revealed that she's on the autism spectrum. In 2022, she told The New York Times that she went through a mental health crisis, relapsed, became suicidal and went to rehab after harsh criticism of her movie Music.

