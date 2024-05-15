Ryan Seacrest says Katy Perry's final 'American Idol' episode will be "celebratory"

May 19 isn't just the American Idol finale — it's also judge Katy Perry's final episode. She announced earlier this year that she's stepping away from the show, and Idol host Ryan Seacrest says she'll be going out with a bang.

Speaking to Entertainment Tonight, Seacrest said of Katy's last hurrah, "She's gonna perform, we're gonna celebrate her all night."

"It's been a fantastic seven years with her, so sad to see her go," Seacrest added. "We all know each other very, very well. The judges have such an amazing chemistry but the show, through its existence, has always evolved into the next chapter and we're gonna do it again."

Seacrest didn't say who might replace Katy, but several names have already been mentioned, including American Idol season 3 champ Fantasia Barrino; Jelly Roll; Meghan Trainor; and Lionel Richie's pick, the O.G. American Idol, Kelly Clarkson.

The season 22 finale of American Idol airs Sunday, May 19, at 8 p.m. ET on ABC. Jon Bon Jovi will serve as a guest mentor and there will be performances by Jason Mraz, Seal, New Kids on the Block, Hootie & the Blowfish, James Bay and season 14 champ Nick Fradiani.

The finale will also see either Abi Carter, Will Moseley or Jack Blocker crowned this year's Idol winner.

