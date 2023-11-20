President Biden confuses Taylor Swift with Britney Spears during turkey pardoning ceremony

They're both blond pop icons, so maybe that's why President Joe Biden apparently confused Taylor Swift for Britney Spears in a speech on November 20.

Biden made the gaffe while offering the traditional presidential pardon to two turkeys at a ceremony on the South Lawn of the White House. Noting that the birds, named Liberty and Bell, came from Minnesota, Biden attempted to make a joke about how difficult it was for them to earn the coveted pardon.

"They had to work hard, to show patience and be willing to travel over 1,000 miles," said Biden. "You could say, even, this [is] harder than getting a ticket to the Renaissance Tour or ... Britney's tour, she's down in, it's kind of warm in Brazil right now."

Since Taylor has been touring in Brazil, it appears as though she was the person Biden was referring to. Britney, by comparison, hasn't been on the road since her 2018 Piece of Me tour.

November 20 is also Biden's 81st birthday. He poked fun at his advanced age, noting, "It's hard turning 60." And while recognizing that the Turkey Pardon was the 76th annual event, he joked, "I want you to know I wasn't there for the first one. I was too young to make it up."

