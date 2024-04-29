Post Malone releases first official country song via Amazon Music Originals

Post Malone has been slowly inching his way into country music as of late, and on April 27 at the Stagecoach Festival, he really leaned into it, welcoming a couple of famous country artists onstage and covering country classics. But now, he's officially released his first-ever country single.

The song is an Amazon Music Original, and it's a studio version of "I'm Gonna Miss Her" by country star Brad Paisley, who joined Posty onstage Saturday for a duet. The song, one of Paisley's best known hits, is about a guy who is told by his girl that he has to choose between her and fishing, and he chooses the latter. The lyrics go, "Yeah, I'm gonna miss her / Oh, look there, I've got a bite!"

"Brad Paisley is the coolest mother****** on the planet and an absolute legend," says Posty in a statement. "This song has meant so much to me for a long time and I'm honored to be able to cover it. I love you Brad."

Posty also welcomed country stars Dwight Yoakam and Sara Evans onstage for duets and covered hits by country icons like George Strait, Tim McGraw, Randy Travis, Alan Jackson and Toby Keith.

Post also appears on Beyoncé's latest album, Cowboy Carter, and on former country star Taylor Swift's new album, The Tortured Poets Department.

