Olivia Rodrigo attends USC game as pep band plays "Good 4 U"

Disney/Randy Holmes

By Andrea Dresdale

Not long ago, Olivia Rodrigo said she took a poetry class at USC, which led to her writing the song "Lacy." Despite not being a full-time student at the school, she's a full-time supporter of their football team.

On her Instagram Story, Olivia documented her trip over the weekend to the USC-UCLA game, where she cheered for the Trojans in the team's red and gold gear, with red and gold warpaint on her face. She also posted a photo of her on the sidelines, hugging her friend Iris Apatow, and video of the USC pep band playing her hit "Good 4 U."

While she was there, Olivia filmed a TikTok for USC Athletics, in which she screamed, "Fight on! Wooo!"

Olivia's presence didn't serve as a good luck charm for the team, though: USC lost 38 -20.

