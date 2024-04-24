New Kids on the Block release new song to celebrate NKOTB Day, offer ticket deal

April 24 was declared New Kids on the Block Day by then-Massachusetts Gov. Michael Dukakis back in 1989, and the group and the fans still celebrate it. This year, the 35th anniversary of NKOTB Day, the group has released a new song to mark the occasion.

The song, "A Love Like This," is now available on all streaming platforms. It'll also appear on the guys' new album, Still Kids, due out May 17. In a statement, Donnie Wahlberg says the track is "truly a love letter to our fans." He adds, "We've written and recorded a song that speaks to the enduring, evolving and magical relationship that we've shared over the past 35 years."

"There is no us without them, and certainly would be no NKOTB Day without their unconditional love and support," he adds. "This is our special way of giving back to them."



NKOTB Day also brings an opportunity to get a special deal on four tickets to the group's upcoming Magic Summer 2024 tour at certain venues: it'll cost you $89 plus fees. You can get the Magic Pack of tickets at livenation.com.

The tour, featuring special guests Paula Abdul and DJ Jazzy Jeff, launches June 14 in Cuyahoga Falls, Ohio. It's scheduled to wrap up August 25 in Noblesville, Indiana.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.