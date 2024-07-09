Texas QB Arch Manning reveals he'll be included in 'College Football 25' video game after all

Arch Manning will be in the new college football video game after all.

The Texas QB released a promo for EA Sports' "College Football 25" on Tuesday that made it clear he will be a part of the video game. Reports this spring said that Manning had opted out of being included in the game for the upcoming season as thousands of players had opted in.

Manning's reveal video Tuesday included a cameo from his uncle Eli Manning.

Manning was the most high-profile player reported to not be a part of the video game even though he may spend most of the upcoming season on the sideline. Quinn Ewers is back for another season in Austin after a breakout 2023 season with the Longhorns. Ewers enters the season as the presumptive starter and a possible first-round pick in the 2025 NFL Draft.

The former five-star recruit was the No. 3 quarterback at Texas for most of the season in 2023, though he served as the backup when Ewers missed time due to a shoulder injury in the regular season. Maalik Murphy started in Ewers’ absence, and Manning was the team’s No. 2 QB when Murphy started. Murphy transferred to Duke ahead of the College Football Playoff, and Manning served as Ewers’ backup for the Longhorns’ loss to Washington in the CFP semifinals.

“College Football 25” is set to come out on July 19 and is the first college football video game in over a decade after NCAA Football 14 was released in 2013. Unlike previous college football video games, players’ names will be included in the game if they chose to be portrayed digitally. Any scholarship player at the top level of college football had the option of being in the game and received $600 for the rights to license their name and image rights.