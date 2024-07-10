Teoscar Hernández completes MLB Home run Derby field alongside Adolis García, Bobby Witt Jr., Jose Ramirez

Texas Rangers' Adolis García drives in two runs with a double in the fifth inning of a baseball game against the Atlanta Braves Friday, April 19, 2024, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/John Bazemore) (John Bazemore/AP)

MLB announced Los Angeles Dodgers outfielder Teoscar Hernández as the final member of the Home run Derby field on Wednesday.

Hernández joins a field that includes Kansas City Royals shortstop Bobby Witt Jr., Baltimore Orioles infielder Gunnar Henderson, New York Mets first baseman Pete Alonso, Philadelphia Phillies third baseman Alec Bohm, Atlanta Braves designated hitter Marcell Ozuna, Cleveland Guardians third baseman Jose Ramirez and Texas Rangers outfielder Adolis García, who was also named to the field Wednesday.

García, who helped lead the Rangers to a World Series title last season and was named ALCS MVP, will be the home-team representative in the Derby at Texas' Globe Life Field. He's competing in the Derby for the second straight year.

This year's Home Run Derby format has been tweaked amid concerns that the fast pace of previous events increased injury risk. The first two rounds will maintain their time limit of three minutes, but batters will be capped at 40 swings. Swings were previously unlimited, encouraging batters to get in as many as they could in the three-minute timeframe. That format produced an average of more than 43 swings per round in 2023.