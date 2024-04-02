Rajon Rondo, two-time NBA champion, announces retirement after 16 seasons

Cleveland Cavaliers v Brooklyn Nets - Play-In Tournament NEW YORK, NEW YORK - APRIL 12: Rajon Rondo #1 of the Cleveland Cavaliers dribbles during the second half of the Eastern Conference 2022 Play-In Tournament against the Brooklyn Nets at Barclays Center on April 12, 2022 in the Brooklyn borough of New York City. The Nets won 115-108. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Sarah Stier/Getty Images) (Sarah Stier/Getty Images)

Rajon Rondo announced on this week's "All That Smoke" podcast that he's done playing in the NBA.

"I'd rather spend time with my kids," Rondo told hosts Matt Barnes and Stephen Jackson.

Rondo, 38, was a first-round draft pick by the Phoenix Suns out of Kentucky in 2006. He was then dealt that night to the Boston Celtics with Brian Grant going the other way.

While playing parts of nine seasons with the Celtics, Rondo won his first NBA title, was a four-time All-Star, made the NBA's All-Defensive First and Second Teams on two occasions, and led the league in steals in 2010. Other than his rookie season, once became a regular in the lineup, he averaged double-digit points per game.

Rondo would move on from Boston to the Dallas Mavericks in Dec. 2014. His time there ended after clashes with head coach Rick Carlisle and strained relationships with his teammates. It was bad enough that Rondo was reportedly left out of the player's playoff share.

After Dallas, Rondo would spend the next three seasons on three different teams — the Sacramento Kings, Chicago Bulls, and New Orleans Pelicans — before joining the Los Angeles Lakers and helping them win the 2020 NBA title . During the run to his second career championship, he recorded 8.9 points, 6.6 assists, and 4.3 rebounds coming off the bench.

Rondo finished up his NBA career in 2022 after playing for the Atlanta Hawks, Los Angeles Clippers, getting one more ride with the Lakers, and finally, the Cleveland Cavaliers.

Rondo told Barnes and Jackson that he's back at school as a full-time student taking a mix of online and in-person classes at the University of Kentucky. He left college early to enter the NBA Draft in 2006 and is now finishing up his degree along with coaching his 12-year-old son.