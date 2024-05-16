2024 NFL 'Sunday Night Football' schedule: Dates, matchups for all games this season

Chicago Bears v Los Angeles Chargers INGLEWOOD, CALIFORNIA - OCTOBER 29: A video camera is seen during a Sunday Night Football game between the Chicago Bears and the Los Angeles Chargers at SoFi Stadium on October 29, 2023 in Inglewood, California. (Photo by Ronald Martinez/Getty Images) (Ronald Martinez/Getty Images)

By Yahoo Sports Staff, Yahoo Sports

“Sunday Night Football” airs at 8:20 p.m. ET on NBC every week of the NFL regular season.

Week 1Sept. 8, 2024Los Angeles Rams at Detroit Lions

Week 2Sept. 15, 2024Chicago Bears at Houstona Texans

Week 3Sept. 22, 2024Kansas City Chiefs at Atlanta Falcons

Week 4Sept. 29, 2024Buffalo Bills at Baltimore Ravens

Week 5Oct. 6, 2024Dallas Cowboys at Pittsburgh Steelers

Week 6Oct. 13, 2024Cincinnati Bengals at New York Giants

Week 7Oct. 20, 2024New York Jets at Pittsburgh Steelers

Week 8Oct. 27, 2024Dallas Cowboys at San Francisco 49ers

Week 9Nov. 3, 2024Jacksonville Jaguars at Philadelphia Eagles

Week 10Nov. 10, 2024Detroit Lions at Houston Texans

Week 11Nov. 17, 2024Indianapolis Colts at New York Jets

Week 12Nov. 24, 2024Philadelphia Eagles at Los Angeles Rams

Week 13Dec. 1, 2024San Francisco 49ers at Buffalo Bills

Week 14Dec. 8, 2024Los Angeles Chargers at Kansas City Chiefs

Week 15Dec. 15, 2024Green Bay Packers at Seattle Seahawks

Week 16Dec. 22, 2024Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Dallas Cowboys

Week 17Dec. 29, 2024Miami Dolphins at Cleveland Browns

Week 18Jan. 5, 2025TBA

On AirB98.5 FM - 80s 90s & NOW Logo
    View All
    1-404-741-0985

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about b985.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!