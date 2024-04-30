Music notes: Taylor Swift, Sabrina Carpenter and more

Sabrina Carpenter has earned her first #1 on Global Spotify with her hit single "Espresso." The singer took to Instagram to celebrate the achievement. "That is most certainly that me espresso!!!!" Sabrina wrote. "#1 global, UK and US ... cannot thank you enough."

Travis Kelce seems to be taking Taylor Swift down to "Florida!!!" The couple will join Patrick and Brittany Mahomes at the 2024 Miami Grand Prix, The U.S. Sun reports. "Travis sees that Taylor is falling in love with sports, and he is excited to take her there, as she also wants to know more and more about his passions," a source told the outlet. The trip will occur right before Taylor starts the European leg of The Eras Tour.

Kesha is gearing up to celebrate Pride in LA this year. The singer will headline WeHo Pride Presents Friday Night at OUTLOUD, a free outdoor concert that'll take place in West Hollywood on May 31. Kesha joins fellow headliners Kylie Minogue, Janelle Monáe and Diplo.

On June 12, Goo Goo Dolls will release their 2004 live album Live in Buffalo on vinyl for the first time. The show, recorded in their hometown of Buffalo, New York, on July 4 of that year, features hits like "Iris," "Name," "Slide," "Broadway" and "Black Balloon." You can preorder the limited-edition clear vinyl now.

