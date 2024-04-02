Music Notes: Taylor Swift, Tate McRae and more

As she gets ready to release her new album The Tortured Poets Department, Taylor Swift is launching her own channel on SiriusXM. Called Channel 13 (Taylor's Version), it starts April 7. The channel will play Taylor's catalog, including her "From the Vault" tracks, live recordings and bonus tracks.

Meanwhile, you can vote for a People magazine cover featuring Taylor in a new online poll marking the mag's 50th anniversary. You can vote for your favorite cover from each decade; one of the choices for the 2010s is the mag's 2014 40th Anniversary Double Issue featuring Taylor dressed like People's very first cover star, Mia Farrow.

Tate McRae is rumored to be dating The Kid LAROI, but she played coy when Billboard asked if she'd consider doing a musical collaboration with the Australian artist. She started giggling when LAROI's name was mentioned and said, "I dunno! I dunno! Yeah, maybe. He's amazing."

Katy Perry had an issue with her wardrobe following an episode of American Idol. On April 1, she posted a video of her backstage wearing what People magazine identified as a red Bottega Veneta bouclé gown with structured shoulder straps, worth $7,400. "I can't get this dress off," she complains while slumping in a chair. "Well, can we cut it off?" asks an unseen person. "You just can't cut Bottega," she says sadly.

Steve Martin has a mutual admiration society with his Only Murders in the Building co-star Selena Gomez. Asked if he gives her life advice, he told E! News, "She knows how to take care of herself. I've seen her walk the red carpet, I've seen her asked tough questions and she's always gentle, and completely accurate, and unafraid. So she doesn't need my advice."



Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.