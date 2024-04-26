Music notes: Taylor Swift, Bazzi and more

Taylor Swift's The Tortured Poets Department has scored the biggest opening of an album in the U.K. in seven years, according to the Official Charts Company. The record is her 12th #1 album and her biggest opening ever in that country. It also set a new U.K. record for the amount of vinyl sales in a week by any album in the 21st century. She surpassed her own album, Midnights, to achieve the recognition.

Speaking of Taylor, she showed her support for boyfriend Travis Kelce's Kansas City Chiefs Thursday after Xavier Worthy was drafted by the team. Taylor liked an Instagram video the official Chiefs account posted welcoming their newest player to the team. "The moment @worthyyy became a Kansas City Chief," the video's caption reads.

After Day 3 of the NFL Draft concludes on Saturday, April 27, singer-songwriter Bazzi will take the stage and close out the 2024 Draft Concert Series. Taking place in Detroit, Michigan, the event will celebrate the city and shine a spotlight on the culture, music and community at play there. This includes the Michigan-born Bazzi, who will perform songs off his third album, Infinite Dream.

