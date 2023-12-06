Music notes: Taylor Swift, Ed Sheeran and more

After Taylor Swift was named TIME's Person of the Year for 2023, she took to Instagram to thank Sam Lansky, the journalist who wrote the profile on her. "@samlansky has such a wondrous way with words, and I've loved reading his pieces for over a decade," Taylor wrote. "I have tRuSt iSSueS when it comes to interviews but I couldn't be happier that I did this one with him." If you think Swifties breezed past those random, capitalized letters, think again. Fans are already theorizing what they could represent, if anything. "i can't even wake up on a wednesday morning without spiraling over random capitalized letters," a fan wrote on X, formerly Twitter.

Speaking of Taylor, the Pennsylvania SPCA has started a challenge encouraging people to donate $13 to their local animal shelters in honor of her birthday on December 13. This #TaylorSwiftChallenge was launched just as Taylor graced the cover of TIME with her ragdoll cat, Benjamin Button. In celebration, the Pennsylvania SPCA rescued 92 ragdoll kittens.

Ed Sheeran made it out to the U.K. premiere of James Blunt's new documentary film One Brit Wonder in London, England, on Wednesday night. Ed made the rare public appearance to support his friend and fellow musician, who he posed with on the red carpet.

We now know that Helen Mirren will present Adele with the Sherry Lansing Leadership Award at The Hollywood Reporter Women in Entertainment Gala on December 7 in Los Angeles, California. Helen previously won the award in 2010.

A new music video from Pink is on the way. She posted a teaser to the video for "All Out Of Fight" to Instagram on Wednesday. The track is from the Tour Deluxe Edition of TRUSTFALL, and the video arrives at 10 a.m. on Thursday.

