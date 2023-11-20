Music notes: Miley Cyrus, Rihanna and more

Miley Cyrus is celebrating Dolly Parton in a new video posted to X, formerly known as Twitter. "That moment when you're driving down Hollywood Boulevard and you see your godmother, the rockstar Dolly Parton," Miley says in the video. She's talking about a giant billboard that's displayed along the road promoting Dolly's new album, Rockstar. "I love you so much, Aunt Dolly, congratulations on your rock 'n' roll album," Miley said.

Shut up and drive, indeed. Rihanna set the internet ablaze with her chic racing style at the Formula One race in Las Vegas, Nevada, over the weekend. Now she's launching something new over at Fenty in collaboration with Puma. The FENTY x Puma Creeper is back, this time available in three colors. The platformed suede sneaker is designed for all ages and genders to wear.

Demi Lovato is getting into the Christmas spirit with her very own festive special, A Very Demi Holiday. Debuting on the Roku Channel on December 8, the holiday special will also feature musician Jojo, who will perform a duet of "Have Yourself a Merry Little Christmas" with Demi.

Paris Hilton is celebrating the selfie by sharing some throwback snaps with Britney Spears. "17 years ago, Britney and I created the selfie!" Paris wrote on Instagram. She then urged her followers to get in on the celebration. "Tag me in your most epic selfies to celebrate the most iconic invention," Paris wrote.

