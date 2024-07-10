Music Notes: Joe Jonas, Taylor Swift and more

Joe Jonas will release a solo single, "Work It Out," on July 19. It's available to presave now. The last time he released solo music was in 2022, when he put out a track with Khalid called "Not Alone." His last truly solo release was the fittingly titled "Go It Alone" in 2021. His only solo album to date has been 2011's Fastlife.

And speaking of Joe, at Taylor Swift's July 9 show in Zurich, Switzerland, she performed her song "Last Kiss" as a mash-up with the song "Sad Beautiful Tragic." No doubt she chose to perform "Last Kiss" — thought to be about her breakup with Joe — because the lyrics specifically mention July 9. In fact, ahead of her singing the song, she said, "Happy July 9th to those who celebrate."

And speaking of Taylor performing in Zurich, tennis legend Roger Federer, who lives there, attended the concert. He posted a photo of himself posing with Taylor at the show. "In my Swiftie era," he captioned the post.

Chappell Roan fans know that she considers "Chappell Roan" to be her "drag persona," but now one New York City restaurant is taking that to heart. Stella 34 Trattoria is hosting a Chappell Roan drag brunch on July 28, featuring a special menu and performances. Costumes are encouraged. You can buy tickets for the brunch via ETix. The same restaurant is hosting a One Direction/Harry Styles drag brunch on Aug. 4.

