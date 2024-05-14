Music Notes: Ed Sheeran, Dua Lipa and more

Ed Sheeran continues to celebrate the 10th anniversary of his breakthrough album X (Multiply) by posting acoustic performances of its songs on Instagram. He captioned a post for "I'm a Mess," "Wrote I'm a Mess in a big shower room coz it sounded good to sing in there. It was the final song I wrote for Multiply and still one of my fav tracks I've ever written." He shot the video in his London bar/restaurant, Bertie Blossoms.

Dua Lipa, her parents and her sister Rina hit up the Gucci Cruise 2025 fashion show at the Tate Modern museum in London on May 13. The following day Dua wished Rina a happy birthday on her Instagram Story, writing, "Happy Birthday to My Sissy. You light up every room you walk into. My best friend, the kindest coolest smartest and the most fun especially when at the dance floor!! we are all so lucky to have you in our lives !!! I adore you." She also shared adorable photos of the two of them as children.

Complex will be hosting a Billie Eilish pop-up store in Los Angeles. The HIT ME HARD AND SOFT store, located at 433 N. Fairfax Ave., will be open from May 17 to May 19 and feature exclusive merch to go along with Billie's new album.

