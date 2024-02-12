Music notes: Adele, Tori Kelly and more

At her Las Vegas residency show Saturday ahead of the Super Bowl, Adele had some choice words for anyone annoyed at seeing Taylor Swift at Travis Kelce's games. "I think I want the Chiefs to win just because of Taylor Swift's boyfriend," Adele told the crowd. "And all of you that are complaining about Taylor being at the game, get a f****** life. It's her f****** boyfriend."



Adele wasn't the only one rooting for the Chiefs because of Taylor. According to a new survey conducted by consumer research firm Numerator, 20% of this year's Super Bowl viewers said they were rooting for the Chiefs solely because of Taylor's relationship with Travis. The Chiefs beat the 49ers in overtime, 25-22.

Tori Kelly is hitting the road in support of new album TORI. She announced the 12-city Purple Skies Tour will kick off April 12 in Ventura, California, and wrap in Kansas City, Missouri, on May 3. Tickets go on sale to the general public on Thursday, February 15, at 10 a.m. local time. TORI. drops April 5.



Ed Sheeran has added some meaningful ink to his already plentiful tattoo collection. He posted a video on Instagram over the weekend showing the process of getting a traditional Sak Yant tattoo in Thailand.

