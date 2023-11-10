Your favorite Atlanta area bar may be staying open a bit later

ATLANTA — Nightlife in Atlanta may last a little longer if a new proposal making its way through the Atlanta City Council passes.

The Atlanta City Council Public Safety Committee is discussing extending bar hours from 2:30 a.m. to 4 a.m., according to documents.

What would change under the proposed amendment? Officials said businesses that legally sell alcohol for “on-premises consumption” would be able to do so Monday to Friday and Saturday until 4 a.m. on Sunday and on Sundays only between 12:30 p.m. and 12:00 a.m.

“Many of the City’s bars, restaurants and entertainment venues have expressed an interest in modifying the existing hours of operation at their establishments to allow them to serve alcoholic beverages during extended hours,” the proposal said.

Since Atlanta is known for its nightlife, the proposed amendment argued it would positively impact the city’s economy.

“Although these restrictions were suspended in 2022, many of the restaurants and bars that were adversely impacted financially have not recovered,” the proposal said.

The last time bars in Atlanta were allowed an extension was in 2018 when the city council passed the so-called “Pour until Four” legislation that extended hours of operation for bars from 2:30 a.m. to 4 a.m. during Super Bowl week in 2019.

At the time of the legislation, Atlanta City Councilwoman Marci Collier Overstreet said she worked with police and firefighters to ensure safety and emergency coverage.

Atlanta City Councilwoman Keisha Sean Waites said there will be a second amendment to the ordinance. The final version will be sent to the public safety committee on Monday for approval.





