Traveling for Spring Break? Here's how much gas will cost you in Georgia

GEORGIA — Georgia gas prices are down slightly from one week ago but are still higher than this time last year.

As Spring Break travelers hit the road, drivers are paying an average price of $3.32 per gallon for regular gasoline.

The state average is down three cents from a week ago, 12 cents more than a month ago, and 10 cents more than a year ago.

Georgians are now paying almost $2 more to fill up at the pump compared to a year ago.

“Georgians felt some relief at the pumps this Easter weekend,” said Montrae Waiters, AAA-The Auto Club Group spokeswoman. “Amid rising crude oil prices, Georgia gas price average managed to drop a little at the pump.

“Low demand and slow-rising crude oil prices help to reduce gas prices.”

The most expensive average prices for a gallon of gasoline in Georgia are Hinesville-Fort Stewart at $3.42, Brunswick at $3.40, and Atlanta at $3.33.

The least expensive average prices for a gallon of gasoline in Georgia are Rome at $3.25, Albany at $3.24, and Catoosa-Dade-Walker at $3.17.

