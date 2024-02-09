This $9 million metro Atlanta mansion features a Wild West town replica

MILTON, Ga. — A luxury Milton mansion is making headlines for its Wild West town replica and other high-end amenities.

Located less than a mile from downtown Milton, this $8.95 million mansion is 24,000 square feet with many amenities, including a home theater, a five-bay car garage, an exercise room with a sauna and a steam room, a front yard capable of helicopter landings, and more.

The Wild West town replica is 4,400 square feet, modeled after Tombstone, Arizona in the 1800s. The space features working rooms, a saloon/bar, and two half-baths.

A realtor told our partners at Channel 2 Action News that the ‘Western Town’ could be adapted to a full-sized basketball court or indoor pool.

The property was built in 2002 and has four bedrooms, four full baths, and four half baths.

Anyone interested in learning more about this mansion is asked to contact Realtor Bonnie H. Smith at bonniesmith@atlantafinehomes.com.

