Proposed redevelopment of Amsterdam Walk moving forward

ATLANTA — An Atlanta developer wants to transform a long-time retail hub near Piedmont Park into a multi-use development of apartments, offices and retail space.

Portman Holdings has its sights set on Amsterdam Walk, a nine-acre warehouse compound between Monroe Drive and the Atlanta BeltLine, full of eclectic retail establishments and restaurants.

The developer plans to tear down the existing warehouses and replace them with new buildings, the tallest rising 15 stories.

Neighbors are not all on board. Signs dot yards in the area protesting “900 rental units, 1,4000 parking spaces and 17-story office towers.”

The signs are referencing initial plans for a 17-foot apartment building and a 13-story office building. Those plans have since changed.

During meetings Monday night, homeowners in the area expressed concerns about increased traffic and high-density housing.

But despite hours of debate, leaders voted to back the proposal, which will now move on to a neighborhood planning unit. A final vote is months away.

©2024 Cox Media Group