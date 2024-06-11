Ludacris attends Formula 1 Canadian Grand Prix watch party at Mercedes-Benz Stadium

2024 iHeartRadio Music Awards - Show HOLLYWOOD, CALIFORNIA - APRIL 01: Ludacris performs onstage during the 2024 iHeartRadio Music Awards at Dolby Theatre on April 01, 2024 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Amy Sussman/Getty Images) (Amy Sussman/Getty Images)

ATLANTA — Mercedes-Benz USA held their first watch party for the Formula 1 Canadian Grand Prix at Mercedes-Benz Stadium on Sunday.

The event featured the latest Mercedes-AMG models, as well as iconic vehicles from the 90′s, Formula 1 simulators, motorsports memorabilia, and a race car.

Atlanta rapper and actor Ludacris appeared at the party and performed.

“I’m a big Formula 1 fan, I’m a big ‘Fast and Furious’ fan,” Ludacris told Channel 2 Action News. “To be in Atlanta, Georgia, have these events going on here, it feels amazing. I love coming from my home and being a part of the action. So, I’m just excited.”

Max Verstappen won his third straight Canadian Grand Prix, just ahead of Lando Norris and George Russell.