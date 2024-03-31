Georgia man pops the question to girlfriend in special ‘PEEPed-out’ hotel room

EASTON, Pa. — A Georgia couple’s engagement was made especially sweet thanks to Peeps.

Just before Easter, Matthew Rivera and his girlfriend Carly Jessup traveled to Easton, Pennsylvania to stay in the exclusive Peeps’ Sweet Suite at the Home2 Suites by Hilton hotel.

Rivera told PEOPLE Magazine that when he heard about a place themed after his girlfriend’s favorite candy, he knew it was the perfect place to pop the question.

“We were looking to take a trip somewhere, and I knew the opportunity to stay in a fully ‘PEEPed-out’ hotel room would be a dream for Carly,” Rivera said. “Philadelphia is nearby and was on our bucket list of cities to visit, so it was a perfect opportunity.”

According to Peeps, the Sweet Suite welcomed fans for a one or two-night stay between March 18 and 29. The room was decked out with custom-made Peeps decor and stocked with treats and merch such as pillows, rugs and blankets.

Rivera added that Jessup had been collecting Peeps memorabilia for over 20 years, so days before booking the suite, he contacted Peeps’ parent company, Just Born Inc., to ask for help making the moment extra special.

“The people at Peeps have been incredible and helped me iron out even the smallest details,” Rivera told PEOPLE.

When the moment came for Rivera to propose, PEOPLE said there was a knock at the door of the sweet suite, and the Peeps chick entered carrying a basket containing a bejeweled Peeps chick.

“It’s a bit of a blur, but before I knew it, [Rivera] got down on one knee very sweetly to propose,” Jessup said. “He knows how much I love Peeps, so going to the Peeps Sweet Suite this March was special enough, but this was the icing on the cake!”

Jesup and her now fiancé met in college when they were paired up for a class project.

“I [already] had developed a huge crush on her,” Rivera said. “I thought she was the most beautiful girl I had ever seen.”

Years later, Rivera asked Jesup out on a date, and the rest, according to Rivera, is history.

“What I love most about Carly goes beyond her looks. She has the most genuine, loving heart of anyone I have ever met,” Rivera said. “She inspires me to become the best person and partner every day because she deserves nothing less.”