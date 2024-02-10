Fellas, Valentine’s Day is upon us. Here are the 4 most romantic restaurants in Georgia

What do you know about Valentine's Day Valentine is the patron saint of love, marriage and beekeepers. (cclickclick/Getty Images)

GEORGIA — Gentlemen, you have five days before Valentine’s Day, so here are four Georgia restaurants Yelp says are the most romantic in its Top 100 rankings.

Those restaurants are:

Casi Cielo in Atlanta — No. 60

Marcel in Atlanta — No. 63

Chive Sea Bar & Lounge in Savannah — No. 72

Fudo in Chamblee — No. 79

The restaurants selected in the Top 100 were determined based on “a large concentration of reviews mentioning words and phrases such as “romantic,” “date night,” and “valentine,” then ranked those spots using a number of factors including the total volume and ratings of reviews mentioning those keywords,” Yelp surveyors said.

Casi Cielo focuses on traditional Mexican cuisine with a modern take on food. Guests are suggested to try the chiles poblanos, tacos de cochinillos and its signature pulpo al carbón served with house-made salsa veracruzana.

“We celebrated my friends birthday here and Lulu went above and beyond in making everything extra special for us. Food was spectacular, drinks were AMAZING! Customer service was by far the best I’ve had in Atlanta. Can’t thank Lulu enough,” one Yelp reviewer wrote.

Next, Marcel Atlanta came in as the second highest rated restaurant. The restaurant known for being a prominent steakhouse was “named after Marcel Cerdan, the iconic French fighter-romantic who endured ring rumbles, war, marriage, a famous affair with Edith Piaf (and could only be stopped from seeing his love when his plane crashed into a mountain), Marcel is a return to the days when people appreciated every moment, when dull care was forgotten, when love lingered over the best meals—including, pound-for-pound, the best steaks money can buy,” according to the restaurant’s website.

One Yelp reviewer wrote, “Exceptional. Top to bottom. Drinks, food, service, ambiance, all of it. My party of four all walked out saying it was the best meal and experience we’ve each ever had, it was fantastic. Very cool 1930′s vibe and a wait staff that fits the bill.”

Chive Sea Bar & Lounge boasts “vintage cocktails” , raw seafood bar, along with various food options such as duck breast, calamari, filet mignon, etc. This Yelp reviewer wants you not to sleep on the small restaurant vibe.

“Oh holy moly, do not let the smaller restaurant set up dissuade you from this amazing place. The seabass was amazing and I am cautious of curry, but it was soooo good. You must get the bread and the She Crab Soup too. The staff were very very pleasant and helpful in making our selections. We will for sure come back here when visiting the area,” she said.

Lastly, Fudo in Chamblee is your a great option if the other three are booked to capacity.

Fudo represents “the spirit of remarkable food, wonderful experiences, and soulful living all rolled into one.”

Fellas, this is recommended as a great date spot, according to this Yelp reviewer.

“The ambiance in here was dim-lit, a little upscale. A great date night spot. The service was also amazing. The menu is pretty overwhelming for someone as indecisive as I am, but the server did an excellent job at providing a few recommendations all around.”

Happy Valentine’s Day!

WSB-TV’s Tyler Carter contributed to this story.