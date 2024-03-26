Did you know: Your iPhone can identify plants, animals, and more

iOS updates FILE PHOTO: Apple has released a new update that will allow users of some phones to be able to unlock their phones though Face ID while keeping their pandemic masks in place. (NguyenDucQuang/Getty Images)

Did you know that your iPhone can identify plants, animals, and other objects in your photos?

No more wondering what kind of bird is on your bird feeder or when to water that new plant because you don’t know what it is.

The feature is called Visual Look Up, and according to Apple, it works on art, landmarks, food, more. Your phone scans your photos and videos to detect objects and then looks them up for you online.

How do you use it?

Take a photo of the object that you want to identify

Select the photo from your photo albums, and look for the icon that looks like an “i” with a circle around it. You might also see an icon of the object you are looking up (paw, leaf, etc.).