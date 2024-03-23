Chick-fil-A The Dwarf House Here are some more photos from the Chick-fil-A The Dwarf House. (Chick-fil-A)

ATLANTA — Chick-fil-A officials have announced that they are rolling out new chicken to their restaurants in the coming months.

Officials said they will shift from “No Antibiotics Ever (NAE)” chicken to “No Antibiotics Important to Human Medicine (NAIHM)” starting in Spring 2024.

According to Chick-fil-A, NAE means no antibiotics were used to raise the animal. In contrast, NAIHM restricts the use of antibiotics that are important to human medicine and commonly used to treat people. It also allows the use of animal antibiotics only if the animal and those around it become sick.

Restaurant officials said the shift was made to re-commit to customers who are still selective about the chicken they serve and maintain high animal wellbeing standards.

Chick-fil-A also established an Animal Wellbeing Council of outside experts so that the company can stay informed on how they can improve their policies and practices when serving customers their world-famous chicken.

“Quality has always been our approach to food,” officials wrote. “Because chicken is at the center of our menu, we serve only real, white breast meat with no added fillers, artificial preservatives, or steroids.”