Centennial Yards: Major project to transform downtown Atlanta moving forward to next phase

ATLANTA — A major project that could remake downtown Atlanta is on the move to its next phase.

Brian McGowan, president of Centennial Yards, is the force behind transforming a part of Atlanta that has been called the Gulch for decades.

For Phase One of Centennial Yards, the vision is people socializing, eating, drinking and just enjoying the outdoors before and after games and concerts.

Two buildings are already vertical in construction and McGowan says the funding is real. In fact, he says the investment dollars are equity, not loans, with the principles including Atlanta Hawks owner Tony Ressler and his brother.

“So sports adjacent, you know, entertainment, music, space. The goal is to have this delivered by the World Cup. But the buildings will be core and shell. They won’t be completed interiors, but the fan gathering space will be complete. And some of these buildings will be available for activation,” McGowan said.

Centennial Yards is a multi-billion dollar overall plan with investors that include former Ambassador Andrew Young and sports mogul Arthur Blank.