‘Atlanta won the Super Bowl’: Usher honors hometown with halftime performance Usher performs onstage during the halftime show at Super Bowl LVIII. (Steph Chambers/Getty Images)

LAS VEGAS, NV — Usher honored his hometown of Atlanta Sunday night during his Super Bowl halftime show performance.

The R&B star, whose real name is Usher Raymond IV, took to the stage at Allegiant Stadium with a 13-minute performance celebrating his music career and highlighting some special guests along the way.

“I took the world to the A. I took the world to the A,” the singer chanted at the end of his performance, referring to his hometown of Atlanta. On stage with him during his chant were fellow Atlanta natives Ludacris and Lil Jon.

Atlanta-based organizations and fans began celebrating on social media, repeating Usher’s chant and posting, “Atlanta won the Super Bowl.”

During the performance, Usher was also joined on stage by Alicia Keys, will.i.am, Jermaine Dupri and H.E.R.

The singer told People Magazine that he began his set calling back to his early days and then wrapped up the show by referencing his present. He included portions of his “My Way” Las Vegas residency, such as choreography on roller skates and stripper poles.

The Super Bowl LVIII Halftime Show headliner will perform three shows at State Farm Arena as part of his Past Present Future tour. The third show was added thanks to “incredible demand.”

The shows will be on Oct. 17, 18 and 20.

