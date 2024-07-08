Atlanta is the most affordable travel destination, according to a new study

Atlanta skyline

By WSBTV

ATLANTA — Everyone wants to travel over the summer, but some of us don’t have the financial resources to go all out like we’d like.

So if you’re balling on a budget, the ATL might be the summer vacation spot of your dreams, if you believe what a new study says.

A study from WalletHub named Atlanta as the best affordable summer travel destination in the U.S.

The study compared 100 of the largest metropolitan areas in the country over 41 factors.

Ultimately, Atlanta’s inexpensive flights from major cities, diverse attractions and 4 a.m. “last call” earned it the top spot.

“The Atlanta metro area is the best summer travel destination, in part because the cheapest flights from major cities don’t require any connections and can cost as little as $278,” the study wrote.

Augusta is the only other Georgia city to make the list, coming in at number 28.

Rounding out the top five are Washington, D.C., Orlando, Florida, Honolulu, Hawaii and Tampa, Florida.

Santa Rosa, California and Oxnard, California came in at the bottom of the list.


0
Comments on this article
0
On AirB98.5 FM - 80s 90s & NOW Logo
    View All
    1-404-741-0985

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about b985.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!