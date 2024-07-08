Atlanta is the most affordable travel destination, according to a new study

ATLANTA — Everyone wants to travel over the summer, but some of us don’t have the financial resources to go all out like we’d like.

So if you’re balling on a budget, the ATL might be the summer vacation spot of your dreams, if you believe what a new study says.

A study from WalletHub named Atlanta as the best affordable summer travel destination in the U.S.

The study compared 100 of the largest metropolitan areas in the country over 41 factors.

Ultimately, Atlanta’s inexpensive flights from major cities, diverse attractions and 4 a.m. “last call” earned it the top spot.

“The Atlanta metro area is the best summer travel destination, in part because the cheapest flights from major cities don’t require any connections and can cost as little as $278,” the study wrote.

Augusta is the only other Georgia city to make the list, coming in at number 28.

Rounding out the top five are Washington, D.C., Orlando, Florida, Honolulu, Hawaii and Tampa, Florida.

Santa Rosa, California and Oxnard, California came in at the bottom of the list.



