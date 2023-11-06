2 Georgia destinations rank among ‘coziest’ winter towns in America

It’s that time of year – the colder months are approaching and if you’re planning a getaway to a cozy winter destination, we have a list for you.
The experts at New York Travel Guides have ranked the 110 “coziest winter towns” in America and two Georgia destinations stood out to their team.
After comparing data from 575 small towns across the country, the travel website ranked Helen the 12th coziest winter town in the U.S.
Dahlonega, Georgia came in at No. 37.
“The small towns were compared across three categories,” New York Travel Guides’ Alex Parker writes. “One, popularity during winter with the general public and photographers, two, cozy weather and three, cozy activities and atmosphere.”
Parker says the experts at New York Travel Guides chose Helen for its mountain views and “stunning Bavarian architecture.” Parker adds, “With its beautiful decorations, unique shops including a Christmas shop and fun events during the winter season, Helen is perfect for a magical winter getaway.
“Some of the events that take place in Helen during winter are the annual Christkindlmarkt and the town’s annual Christmas parade.”
In Dahlonega, experts underscored the shops and incredible mountain views. “From taking a horse-drawn carriage ride to attending the Lighting of the Square event to seeing the Dahlonega Christmas Parade, there are many fun winter activities in Dahlonega,” Parker writes.
Here are the top 50 “coziest winter towns” in America, according to New York Travel Guides:
- Leavenworth, Washington
- Breckenridge, Colorado
- Stowe, Vermont
- Vail, Colorado
- Aspen, Colorado
- Lake Placid, New York
- Portsmouth, New Hampshire
- Frankenmuth, Michigan
- Petoskey, Michigan
- Stillwater, Minnesota
- Ketchum, Idaho
- Helen, Georgia
- Frisco, Colorado
- Gatlinburg, Tennessee
- Lititz, Pennsylvania
- Big Sky, Montana
- Crested Butte, Colorado
- Deadwood, South Dakota
- Bayfield, Wisconsin
- Galena, Illinois
- Jackson, Wyoming
- Santa Claus, Indiana
- Easton, Pennsylvania
- Bar Harbor, Maine
- Glenwood Springs, Colorado
- Astoria, Oregon
- Pella, Iowa
- Jim Thorpe, Pennsylvania
- Cedarburg, Wisconsin
- Telluride, Colorado
- Kennebunkport, Maine
- Cape May, New Jersey
- Chelan, Washington
- Wallace, Idaho
- Ellicottville, New York
- Red Wing, Minnesota
- Dahlonega, Georgia
- Chester, Vermont
- Lake Geneva, Wisconsin
- Marble Falls, Texas
- Sandpoint, Idaho
- Woodstock, Illinois
- Hood River, Oregon
- Stockbridge, Massachusetts
- Oxford, Mississippi
- Rockport, Massachusetts
- Bristol, Rhode Island
- Estes Park, Colorado
- Snowmass, Colorado
- Stroudsburg, Pennsylvania
View the FULL list of 110 destinations here.
