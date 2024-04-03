Harry Styles fans wanted for tour guide jobs in his hometown

Harry Styles' hometown — Holmes Chapel in Cheshire, England — gets a lot of visitors from all over the world, hoping to see where he lived and worked when he was young. Now, the town needs someone to help shepherd those visitors through the local points of interest.

The Holmes Chapel Partnership is currently looking for tour guides to lead visitors on the Harry Styles trail that's already been established in the village: It visits Harry's old employer, W. Mandeville bakery, his favorite restaurant, Fortune City, plus Hermitage Bridge and Twemlow Viaduct, which is where Harry is believed to have had his first kiss.

The ad reads, "Do you have a flair for storytelling and enjoy meeting new people? Do you have a genuine interest in Holmes Chapel with a good knowledge of it's history, including Harry Styles and his roots here? If so, we have the perfect job for you!"

The tour guides, who must be at least 16, need "excellent communication and story skills," and must be available for Saturday morning tours in June as well as weekday tours in July, August and September. "Flexible working hours" are also part of the deal, as is "competitive remuneration," which means you get paid a decent amount to talk about Harry all day long.

If you want to apply for the job, they're taking applications through April 15 at hcpartnership.org.uk.

