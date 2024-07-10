Get onboard the Taylor train: Florida rail system offering "sing-along" transport to October Eras Tour shows

Taylor Swift is set to perform at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Florida, in October. Fans who'll be traveling to the shows from the northern part of the state now have a fun transportation option: a train trip featuring Taylor's music and more.

Brightline, the high-speed rail system that connects Orlando to South Florida, is offering an event called the Swift Train Experience, described as "Sing-Along Trains to The Big Concert at Hard Rock Stadium." Presumably, just like with the Super Bowl, they can't legally use Taylor's full name or The Eras Tour in the advertising.

Your ticket gets you passage on the train, which will feature DJs playing Taylor tunes, sing-alongs, specialty cocktails and snacks, photo ops and a bonding experience with other fans. It also includes roundtrip shuttle service from the station in Aventura, Florida, to the stadium and back. However, the train trip back to Orlando will just be a regular ol' trip — no special music will be provided.

Of course, knowing Swifties, they'll likely be singing on top of their lungs on the way back anyway.

Visit GoBrightline.com for all the details.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.