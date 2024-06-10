Billie Eilish opens up about a time she got ghosted: "It was insane"

Even Billie Eilish gets ghosted, it seems.

The singer told hosts Lily Allen and Miquita Oliver about a time she got ghosted by a man she had plans to date while guesting on their podcast Miss Me?, released on Monday.

"I had a crazy ghosting happen actually this December. It was insane," Billie said. "Probably the craziest one that's ever happened to me."

Billie went as far to say she found herself questioning, "'Did you die? Did you literally die?'" before giving more details about the experience.

"It was somebody that I’d also known for years and had a plan, day of, on the phone, making a plan, this is my address, be there at 3 — never heard from him again. Ever. I couldn’t believe it," Billie said.

Billie didn't hold back as to how she feels about the man who ghosted her.

"I was like, 'What a f****** little pathetic man. What a tiny little man,'" Billie said. "It was literally unbelievable. To this day, never texted me again."

