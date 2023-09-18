Ariana Grande officially files for divorce from husband Dalton Gomez

Fans found out in July that Ariana Grande and her husband, Dalton Gomez, had split up, but now it's official: Ariana filed for divorce on Monday, September 18, People reports.

People confirms that Dalton filed a response immediately after Ariana's filing. The date of separation is listed as February 20, 2023.

Ari, 30, and Dalton, 28, began dating in January 2020 and got engaged that December; they married on May 15, 2021. Although the date of separation is listed as February 20, in May Ariana acknowledged their second anniversary with an Instagram Story featuring a photo of them kissing at their wedding along with the caption "I love him so."

A source tells People the former couple have been "taking their time together to slowly work through the details of the agreement privately," adding, "They've been really caring and respectful of one another through every step of this process." The split was "kind and patient," the source insists, noting that Ariana and Dalton have moved on.

When news first broke of the split, insiders claimed that the marriage "didn't work" once Ariana went to London to film Wicked. Ariana is now dating her Wicked co-star Ethan Slater, who filed for divorce from his wife, Lilly Jay, in July.

