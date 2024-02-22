Your Chance to Win Four Tickets to Jennifer Lopez!

Jennifer Lopez

Let’s get loud, let’s get loud! Turn the music up to hear that sound that Jennifer Lopez is coming to State Farm Arena! Enter below for your chance to win four tickets to her “This Is Me...Now” tour on August 25th!

Tickets on sale at TicketMaster.com!





NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. VOID WHERE PROHIBITED. 2/22/2024 5:00am ET – 6/16/2024 11:59pm ET. Open to legal GA residents, 18+. To enter visit the Contests page at B985.com or on the B98.5 Mobile App select the “Jennifer Lopez” Sweepstakes link and complete all of the required information. On or about June 17, 2024, Sponsor will select one (1) potential Grand Prize Winners in a random drawing from among all eligible entries received during the Sweepstakes Period. Odds of winning depend on the number of eligible entries received. One (1) Grand Prizes: Subject to verification of eligibility and compliance with these Official Rules, one (1) Grand Prize Winners will receive four (4) tickets to Jennifer Lopez on August 25 at State Farm Arena. (Minimum ARV: $738.00 based on seating and availability). For full rules, click here. Sponsor: Cox Radio, Inc., d/b/a Cox Media Group Atlanta, 1601 W. Peachtree St. NE Atlanta, GA 30309.