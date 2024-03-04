Your Chance to Win Four Tickets to Barbie The Movie: In Concert Presented by B98.5!

Barbie Concert

Enter below for your chance to win four tickets to join us in Barbie Land for Barbie The Movie: In Concert Presented by B98.5 on July 3 at Ameris Bank Amphitheatre!

Tickets on sale at LiveNation.com.





NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. VOID WHERE PROHIBITED. 3/4/2024 5:00pm ET – 6/20/2024 11:59pm ET. Open to legal GA residents, 18+. To enter visit the Contests page at B985.com or on the B98.5 Mobile App select the “Barbie The Movie In COncert” Sweepstakes link and complete all of the required information. On or about June 21, 2024, Sponsor will select one (1) potential Grand Prize Winners in a random drawing from among all eligible entries received during the Sweepstakes Period. Odds of winning depend on the number of eligible entries received. One (1) Grand Prizes: Subject to verification of eligibility and compliance with these Official Rules, one (1) Grand Prize Winners will receive four (4) tickets to Barbie The Movie In Concert on July 3 at Ameris Bank Amphitheatre. (Minimum ARV: $300.00 based on seating and availability). For full rules, click here. Sponsor: Cox Radio, Inc., d/b/a Cox Media Group Atlanta, 1601 W. Peachtree St. NE Atlanta, GA 30309.