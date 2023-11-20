Help us make sure these families have a great Christmas!

Merry Little Christmas 2023

This year, B98.5′s Tad, Drex and Kara are giving deserving local families a “Merry Little Christmas” filled with some big gifts, and we need your help! Check out our gift list for each family and purchase what you can! With your help, we can make sure these families and kids have a great Christmas!

If you would like to give the families something special, you can send donations via E-Gift Cards for Walmart, Amazon or Target to Christmas@B985.com.

Thanks to Breda Pest Management, Publix and Cirque du Soleil for making this program possible!





Meet the Merry Little Christmas Families:

The Snyder Family

Merry Little Christmas 2023: The Snyder Family

Heather is a single mom who lost her job a few months back. She’s doing everything she can to make ends meet. Currently Heather does part-time delivery services, but it just isn’t enough. She’s been working hard to bring in additional income but with the current economy, it’s difficult and there are things her children need. Her heart hurts, wishing she could provide for her children when she’s struggling. Due to the age of her four amazing kids, all between the ages of 6 months and 5-years-old, it’s difficult for them to understand the situation that they’re currently facing. Besides wants, they need coats, clothes, shoes, socks, and educational toys.

Click here for the Snyder family’s gift registry. You can also send donations via E-Gift Cards for Walmart, Amazon or Target to Christmas@B985.com.





The Blanton Family

Merry Little Christmas 2023: The Blanton Family

Jamie has been trying to get back on her feet. She burned her hands at a young age and lost feeling in them, making working hard at times. Just after Jamie was finally able to find a job that works with her and began to get ahead in life, her daughter had to have a major knee surgery and orthodontic braces. Jamie is a devoted mother and is taking care of her daughter until she makes a full recovery, but Jamie will be out of work until then. Jamie always tries to help others however she can, even with her own dwindling resources and a car in need of repairs. Her daughter loves to draw and has only asked for 1 thing for Christmas, a beginners drawing tablet that doesn’t need a computer. They love to spend time playing board games and Jamie is even teaching her daughter to sew. With hospital bills looming over them, Jamie would be very appreciative for the chance to get to spoil her daughter just a little this holiday season.

All gifts on the Blanton family’s registry have been purchased. You can still send donations via E-Gift Cards for Walmart, Amazon or Target to Christmas@B985.com.





The Dodgen Family

Merry Little Christmas 2023: The Dodgen Family

Heather and her children, ages 5, 7, and 8, have had a rough year. Heather lost her husband about 9 months ago due to a hard fought battle with a rare form of cancer. She is a Pediatric Registered Nurse and continues to work to support her 3 amazing children. Some days are hard, painful, and overwhelming but they have been trying their best to keep pushing. They want to remember how hard he fought for them by living a life that will honor him. Heather wishes to provide the best Christmas possible for her children during this difficult time

Click here for the Dodgen family’s gift registry. You can also send donations via E-Gift Cards for Walmart, Amazon or Target to Christmas@B985.com.





The Smith Family

Merry Little Christmas 2023: The Smith Family

The Smith family has had a tough year. They lost their home due to an increase in rent and their car broke down not long after. Mom, Holly, is a dental hygiene student who is struggling to pay for school tuition and boards review. Things have gotten to the point where they are having to decide between paying bills or buying groceries. The kids are in need of things like new coats this winter, but it just doesn’t seem possible to buy them right now. Her kids have been so amazing and resilient through this hard time and it would mean the world if they would be able to have a Christmas.

Click here for the Smith family’s gift registry. You can also send donations via E-Gift Cards for Walmart, Amazon or Target to Christmas@B985.com.





The Dodson Family

Merry Little Christmas 2023: The Dodson Family

The Dodson family is in need of a little extra holiday cheer this year. Rebecca is a single mom who has recently been displaced due black mold in the home she was renting. The mold took over many areas of the home and caused both her and her son to get sick. Rebecca then lost her job because of missed work when she was sick from the mold. She is working hard to get out of the situation, but even a little help this Christmas would go a long way. Her son, Jordan, is an amazing young man. He excels at school and on the football field. He’s staying with a relative for now while Rebecca works on finding a new home. He’s been the best you could ask for through the situation. Both Rebecca and Jordan truly deserve a Merry Little Christmas.

Note: Jordan never asks for much, and our friends at Breda Pest Management are covering the cost of clothes for him. The big thing he has asked for is an Xbox series X, so their Amazon wish list ONLY has the Gift Card Fund so that Rebecca can put that toward an Xbox Series X.

Click here for the Dodson family’s gift registry. You can also send donations via E-Gift Cards for Walmart, Amazon or Target to Christmas@B985.com.





The Latham Family

Merry Little Christmas 2023: The Latham Family

The Latham Family has four children ages 17, 14, 6 and 4 months. The 4-month-old was recently in the hospital with RSV and other viruses, and had a rough start to life in the NICU. The mother suffered severe complications during the birth resulting in a very large hospital bill. Currently both parents drive from Atlanta to Newnan every day for a friend to help with childcare so that the baby is not exposed to viruses in a traditional daycare setting. The friend who nominated this family told us “they are sad, stressed, and struggling but with a smile and always being nice. The mom is a school bus driver and takes 3 of her kids to work with her at 4am every morning. They could use a Merry Christmas!”

Click here for the Latham family’s gift registry. You can also send donations via E-Gift Cards for Walmart, Amazon or Target to Christmas@B985.com.





The Hatcher Family

Merry Little Christmas 2023: The Hatcher Family

The Hatcher family is overcoming loss this holiday season. Earlier this year they lost their 2-year-old, Joshua, who had been born prematurely and had complications since birth. The loss of their youngest family member was a blow to the entire family. The mother, Erica missed a lot of work taking care of Joshua and the family has gotten behind on things. This holiday season we’d like to do a little to bring some cheer to the Hatcher family.

Click here for the Hatcher family’s gift registry. You can also send donations via E-Gift Cards for Walmart, Amazon or Target to Christmas@B985.com.





The Archer Family

Merry Little Christmas 2023: The Archer Family

The Archer Family is Lori and her 17-year old son. Lori said “I don’t want anything for myself but my son deserves a nice Christmas. I’m on disability and with the rise of prices I’ve been unable to make ends meet. This young man gets up before daylight and does his homework. He then attends high school full time. Directly after school he has wrestling practice (hoping for a scholarship). He leaves practice and goes to work untill 11pm. He then comes home, eats and passes out. He will do extra work on the side.” She also told us “our 16 year old dog just died and we are both devastated” by this loss.

Click here for the Archer family’s gift registry. You can also send donations via E-Gift Cards for Walmart, Amazon or Target to Christmas@B985.com.





The Hendricks Family

Merry Little Christmas 2023: The Hendricks Family

The Hendricks family has had a bit of a rough time the past few years. The father, Nick, was in a single car accident on 10/16/2020. He was life flighted to Grady Trauma Center, where he had multiple surgeries to repair crushed feet and his left leg, spending 3 total weeks in that hospital. He was not able to work for 2 years during his physical therapy, and has only started back to work several months ago. They had to give up their home and move in with relatives. Wife and mother, Dana, cared for Nick while he was bedridden and kept the family together. She has given her heart and soul, and done without for herself for the sake of her husband and their three amazing kids. Any help for them would give some amazing encouragement and would be uplifting for their family.

Note: Korver (7) only wants a Nintendo Switch. Mom said “I realize this is a big ticket item but it’s all he can talk about.” Can one awesome listener make this happen?? His older siblings only asked for a few things 😊

Click here for the Hendricks family’s gift registry. You can also send donations via E-Gift Cards for Walmart, Amazon or Target to Christmas@B985.com.

