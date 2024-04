Your Money could be worth money US Dollar banknotes are seen in Chicago, United States on October 18, 2022. (Photo by Jakub Porzycki/NurPhoto via Getty Images) (NurPhoto/NurPhoto via Getty Images)

The Bureau of Engraving and Printing announced that 6.4 million one dollar bills were printed with an error that is very valuable to collectors. Some even fetching as much as $150K! So go check the piggy bank and find out here if yours are worth more than a dollar! ~Chris