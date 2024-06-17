I know it sounds too good to be but true using the internet is actually good for you, at least according to this recent study found done by Oxford University. The results found going online appears to have a largely positive impact, and life satisfaction across all nations was higher for those who had access to the internet and positive experiences were about 9% higher. As with all things moderation is the key, so go ahead spend time online, just don’t spend all your time online!
Why You Should Embrace the Internet for a Happier Life
