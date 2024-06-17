Why You Should Embrace the Internet for a Happier Life SAN ANSELMO, CA - JULY 29: The websites of Bing, Microsoft and Yahoo are displayed on a computer monitor July 29, 2009 in San Anselmo, California. Microsoft and Yahoo have announced a 10-year internet search partnership in an attempt to take away users from search giant Google. (Photo Illustration by Justin Sullivan/Getty Images) (Justin Sullivan/Getty Images)

I know it sounds too good to be but true using the internet is actually good for you, at least according to this recent study found done by Oxford University. The results found going online appears to have a largely positive impact, and life satisfaction across all nations was higher for those who had access to the internet and positive experiences were about 9% higher. As with all things moderation is the key, so go ahead spend time online, just don’t spend all your time online!