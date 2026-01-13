Watch: Atlanta Braves All-Star dives in to clean his home aquarium

Somehow, I was today years old when I learned that Braves All-Star Ozzie Albies maintains a full aquarium in his home.

This video popped up on my Instagram, and I learned that he has a whole account dedicated to building and maintaining the fish tank.

Could you imagine being in the Atlanta Braves front office watching these videos? Be careful, Ozzie!!

Keep following your passions, Ozzie. These videos are great!