Watch: Atlanta Braves All-Star dives in to clean his home aquarium

By Abby Jessen

Somehow, I was today years old when I learned that Braves All-Star Ozzie Albies maintains a full aquarium in his home.

This video popped up on my Instagram, and I learned that he has a whole account dedicated to building and maintaining the fish tank.

Could you imagine being in the Atlanta Braves front office watching these videos? Be careful, Ozzie!!

@ozziealbies The Peacock Bass 2,000-gallon tank just keeps getting better. #peacockbass #bassfishing #aquarium ♬ original sound - Ozzie Albies

Keep following your passions, Ozzie. These videos are great!

