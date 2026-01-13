Watch: Atlanta Braves All-Star dives in to clean his home aquarium

Somehow, I was today years old when I learned that Braves All-Star Ozzie Albies maintains a full aquarium in his home.
This video popped up on my Instagram, and I learned that he has a whole account dedicated to building and maintaining the fish tank.
Could you imagine being in the Atlanta Braves front office watching these videos? Be careful, Ozzie!!
@ozziealbies The Peacock Bass 2,000-gallon tank just keeps getting better. #peacockbass #bassfishing #aquarium ♬ original sound - Ozzie Albies
Keep following your passions, Ozzie. These videos are great!