Bottles of Clorox Co. Hidden Valley brand ranch salad dressing sit on display for sale at a supermarket in Princeton, Illinois, U.S., on Thursday, Jan. 30, 2014. The Clorox Co. is scheduled to release earnings figures on Feb. 4. Photographer: Daniel Acker/Bloomberg via Getty Images

Your obsession with Ranch dressing just became a career path

The brand has launched a “Ranch-bassador” program that will send four fans on a seven-week trip across Europe to test ranch dressing with local foods. Two teams of two will travel to different countries, trying the classic American condiment on dishes like pizza, fries, and more.

The selected Ranch-bassadors will document their journey by creating social media content, photos, and videos showing how ranch pairs with European cuisine. All travel expenses are covered.

Applications open March 31, 2026, and the program is looking for people who love food, travel, and sharing their experiences online.

If you’ve ever put ranch on everything, this might be your chance to get paid for it.

