Virginia Highland Porchfest is this weekend!

If you’re looking for something fun to do this weekend, something very unique to Atlanta is back this weekend! Virginia Highland (VaHi) Porchfest is happening this Saturday, March 18th. If you haven’t been, the premise is that various houses in the neighborhood host bands on their porches! And, it’s FREE!

Porchfest runs from 12-7 p.m. this Saturday.

In addition to the live music across the neighborhood, there will be a run, a kids area, and art and food vendors!

For more details and the full schedule, head to virginiahighlanddistrict.com/porchfest.