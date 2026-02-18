The “ulti-mutt” Olympian

A dog wanders on the ski trail during the women's team cross country free sprint qualification event of the Milano Cortina 2026 Winter Olympic Games at Tesero Cross-Country Skiing Stadium in Lago di Tesero (Val di Fiemme), on February 18, 2026. (Photo by Anne-Christine POUJOULAT / AFP via Getty Images)

During the 2026 Winter Olympics cross-country qualifiers in Tesero, a surprise competitor stole the show. A spirited pup dashed onto the course, sprinting alongside elite athletes and even triggering the photo-finish camera! While he didn’t take home a medal, he certainly won the “loudest cheers” award, turning a high-stakes race into a moment of pure Olympic joy.