The “ulti-mutt” Olympian

During the 2026 Winter Olympics cross-country qualifiers in Tesero, a surprise competitor stole the show. A spirited pup dashed onto the course, sprinting alongside elite athletes and even triggering the photo-finish camera! While he didn’t take home a medal, he certainly won the “loudest cheers” award, turning a high-stakes race into a moment of pure Olympic joy.
DOG ON THE COURSE AT OLYMPIC SKIING. 🚨— NBC Olympics & Paralympics (@NBCOlympics) February 18, 2026
The late entry closes strong at the cross country finish line! pic.twitter.com/o4mO28tXXW