The “ulti-mutt” Olympian

The "ulti-mutt" Olympian A dog wanders on the ski trail during the women's team cross country free sprint qualification event of the Milano Cortina 2026 Winter Olympic Games at Tesero Cross-Country Skiing Stadium in Lago di Tesero (Val di Fiemme), on February 18, 2026. (Photo by Anne-Christine POUJOULAT / AFP via Getty Images) (ANNE-CHRISTINE POUJOULAT/AFP via Getty Images)
By Chris Centore

During the 2026 Winter Olympics cross-country qualifiers in Tesero, a surprise competitor stole the show. A spirited pup dashed onto the course, sprinting alongside elite athletes and even triggering the photo-finish camera! While he didn’t take home a medal, he certainly won the “loudest cheers” award, turning a high-stakes race into a moment of pure Olympic joy.

more
Chris Centore

Chris Centore

Weekdays from 3-7 p.m. on B98.5

On AirB98.5 FM - 90s, 2K & TODAY Logo
    View All
    1-404-741-0985