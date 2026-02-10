Trying to invite a celebrity to your wedding? Here are some addresses

When my husband and I got married a couple years ago, one of my favorite things was sending invitations. I sent probably 30 invitations to people who I never thought would come, ranging from celebrities like Taylor Swift to sports mascots to government officials. Apparently, some brands will send you a care package, too!
When I saw the couple getting married during the Super Bowl halftime show this weekend, it reminded me that it’s always great to send an invite. The worst that can happen is no response.
This Facebook Group tracks celebrity addresses, and people post when they receive something if you’re interested.
I will say that the only thing we got back was an autographed signed postcard from Adam Sandler.