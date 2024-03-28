Trips to the Dollar Tree are about to get more expensive

Dollar Tree will raise the price cap in its stores to $7 according to its fourth quarter earnings call earlier this month.

Dollar Tree raises maximum price t$7 Dollar Tree announced it will raise its maximum price to $7. (Photo by Joe Raedle/Getty Images/Getty Images)

By Charly Morgan

Dollar Tree is raising prices on several of its items -- again! Instead of $5 being the highest price point, it’ll now be $7!

Now before you blame inflation, the Dollar Tree CEO said that according to research, the store’s “fastest-growing demographic” earns a yearly salary that is “north of $125,000.” So this is a way to offer more to them. Some of the “higher end” items will include food, pet and personal care items, though not all items will be at the $7 price cap.

They’re also going to be closing about 600 Dollar Tree and Family Dollar Stores which will allow them to focus harder on the stores that remain open.

