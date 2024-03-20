Travis Kelce getting his own show?

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - JULY 11: (L-R) Travis Kelce and Patrick Mahomes attend the Netflix Premiere of "Quarterback" at Netflix Tudum Theater on July 11, 2023 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Randy Shropshire/Getty Images for Netflix)

By Charly Morgan

We all know Travis Kelce as the Kansas City Chiefs Tight end and of course boyfriend to Taylor Swift, but could he be adding to his resume? Sources say he is in talks to host an Are You Smarter Than a 5th Grader reboot on Amazon Prime.

Originally hosted by Jeff Foxworthy, Are You Smarter Than a 5th Grader premiered in 2007 on Fox and later moved to syndication with John Cena hosting!

Seems like Travis Kelce is pretty busy but this could be a way for him to throw down roots in LA where Taylor lives part time.

