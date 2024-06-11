'Transformers One' tease at animation fest ends in standing ovation

While the tone of the movie's unexpectedly comedic first trailer took some commenters by surprise, a tease of Paramount's forthcoming animated prequel Transformers One for an audience in France was nothing short of a "rousing" success, according to reports.

Parts of the movie were screened for an audience on Monday at the Annecy International Animation Film Festival in France, introduced by the movie's director, Josh Cooley, and Paramount Animation President Ramsey Naito.

The Hollywood Reporter and other outlets say the crowd went wild, with the trade noting "spontaneous applause" at various points, as well as "a rousing standing ovation as the lights went up."

As reported, the movie has Chris Hemsworth voicing Orion Pax, the robot who will become Autobot leader Optimus Prime in the movie, with Brian Tyree Henry voicing D-16, who will become Optimus' nemesis, Megatron.

Opening in theaters Sept. 20, the movie also features the voice of Scarlett Johansson, as well as those of Laurence Fishburne, Jon Hamm, Steve Buscemi and Keegan-Michael Key.

